Election Commission revises protocol for handling, storage of 'symbol loading units' following SC's order

New Delhi: Complying with the Supreme Court's order, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued new protocol for handling and storage of ‘symbol loading units’ (SLUs) of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) on Wednesday. The electoral authority has implemented this new protocol in response to directives from the Supreme Court in its ruling dated April 26.

About Election Commission's new protocol

In a statement on Wednesday, the poll authority directed all state chief electoral officers to create the necessary infrastructure and provisions to implement the new protocols for handling and storage of the symbol loading units.

“In pursuance of the judgment of the Supreme Court of India, dated April 26, 2024, in Writ Petition (Civil) No. 434 of 2023, ECI has issued the new protocol for handling and storage of Symbol Loading Unit (SLU). All CEOs have been directed to create necessary infrastructure and provisions to implement the new protocols for handling and storage of SLUs," the poll body said.

"As mandated by the Supreme Court, the revised protocols are applicable in all cases of completion of the symbol loading process in the VVPATs undertaken on or after May 1, 2024," the Commission said.

Supreme Court on Symbol Loading Units

The Supreme Court on April 26 issued directions to seal and store symbol loading units and also paved the way for verification of microcontrollers embedded in EVMs on the request of candidates who stand second and third.

It directed that from May 1, the symbol loading units (SLU) should be sealed and secured in a container and stored in a strongroom along with the EVMs at least for 45 days post the declaration of results.

“On completion of the symbol loading process in the VVPATs undertaken on or after May 1, 2024, the symbol loading units shall be sealed and secured in a container. The candidates or their representatives shall sign the seal. The sealed containers, containing the symbol loading units, shall be kept in the strong room along with the EVMs at least for a period of 45 days post the declaration of results. They shall be opened, examined and dealt with as in the case of EVMs,” the bench directed.

What is a Symbol Loading Unit ?

The symbol Loading Unit is responsible for uploading the names and symbols of candidates contesting a particular seat onto VVPAT or paper trail machines. A few years ago, a feature was introduced that allows candidates or their representatives to observe the symbol loading process on a TV monitor, aimed at enhancing transparency.

What happened before?

Prior to the Supreme Court directive, the symbol Storage Units (SLUs) were transferred to local election officials by engineers from BEL or ECIL. Following the poll, typically within a day, the SLUs were returned to engineers from these public sector units, which manufacture the ballot unit, control unit, VVPAT, and SLUs.

Previously, EVMs and VVPAT slips were stored for 45 days after the election results were declared. During this period, individuals could file an election petition in the relevant high court challenging the election outcome. The court has the authority to summon the EVMs and VVPAT slips while hearing such petitions.

(With PTI inputs)

