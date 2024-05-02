Heavy rain and thunderstorms batter UAE: Several flights cancelled, alerts issued | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : AP This came after the UAE experienced its heaviest rainfall in 75 years in early April.

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates (UAE), particularly Abu Dhabi and Dubai, experienced heavy floods and thunderstorms in the early hours of Thursday, leading to several flights being cancelled and a nationwide alert being issued, according to Gulf news. Residents woke up to strong winds, thunder and lightning at around 3 am (local time), which was earlier than the time expected by the weather forecast.

Although the intensity of the rain decreased around 4:30 am, further downpours of varying intensities are expected throughout the day. The UAE's meteorological department issued an amber alert on Thursday, indicating that rain-bearing clouds had covered most parts of the Middle Eastern country.

Moderate to heavy rains were reported over the western islands of Abu Dhabi, including Al Abyad Island, along with small hailstones in some areas at 1:30 am. Moderate rainfall with lighting and thunder was also reported in Mohammed Bin Zayed City and Al Shawamekh in Abu Dhabi around the same time. This evolved into heavy rainfall with lightning and thunder across most parts of Abu Dhabi.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms were reported at 3 am at Jebel Ali, Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai Investments Park, and Jumeirah Village Triangle. Other areas of Dubai received moderate to heavy rainfall by 3:30 to 4:30 am, after which the intensity of rainfall decreased in Dubai.

Flights cancelled, advisories issued

The National Centre of Meteorology of the UAE has asked residents to follow safety measures during rainy conditions. ""Avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. If necessary, drive with caution and remain vigilant and alert to ensure the safety of all road users," the alert read. Adding a safety tip reminding motorists to turn on low-beam headlights when visibility is reduced," it said.

Several flights across the nation were cancelled, delayed or diverted as rainfall affected air travel. Emirates Airlines announced reduced flight operations at Dubai Airport due to the weather and said passengers flying in and out of Dubai should be prepared for potential delays and rescheduling. "We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience. Affected customers will be re-accommodated. Those who wish to rebook should contact their travel agent or nearest Emirates Office. All rebooking charges will be waived," it said on X.

Waterlogging was reported in several parts of Abu Dhabi. The Dubai police also issued guidelines under the circumstances, asking people to avoid driving through flooded areas and reduce speed. "Let's work together to ensure everyone’s safety during rainy weather conditions by following the necessary guidelines on the road, at work, and home," it said.

Air Arabia also advised passengers flying from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah to plan for additional travel time to the airport due to weather conditions. Meanwhile, inter-city bus services between Dubai have also been suspended until further notice due to unstable weather conditions, according to Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA).

UAE's worst rainfall in 75 years

This came after the UAE experienced an unprecedented weather event earlier this month as heavy rains and a storm struck the nation, sweeping its main city Dubai and leading to widespread disruption of essential services like traffic or air travel. Even now, the country is struggling to recover from the rainfall as its main airport worked to restore normal operations even as floodwater still covered portions of major highways and roads.

The desert Arab country does not usually receive much rainfall. The state-run WAM news agency called the rains beginning from Tuesday “a historic weather event” that surpassed "anything documented since the start of data collection in 1949". The Emirates carrier, whose operations had been struggling since the storm, had stopped travellers flying out of the UAE from checking into their flights as they tried to move out connecting passengers.

At least four people died in the record rains, as the Dubai International Airport struggled to clear a backlog of flights and many roads were still flooded in the aftermath of the deluge. Flooding trapped residents in traffic, offices and homes. Many reported leaks at their homes, while footage circulated on social media showed malls overrun with water pouring from roofs.

