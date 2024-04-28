Sunday, April 28, 2024
     
Indonesia earthquake: Magnitude 6.1 tremor shakes Java Island, felt in Jakarta

Indonesia, a seismically active archipelago of 270 million people, is prone to seismic upheaval because of its location on major geological faults known as the Pacific “Ring of Fire.”

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Jakarta Updated on: April 28, 2024 6:47 IST
Image Source : X Representational image

A strong magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocked the southern part of Indonesia's main island of Java on Saturday. However, there were no immediate reports of injury or significant property damage. There was no tsunami warning.

The quake struck 102 kilometers (63 miles) south of Banjar city at a depth of 68.3 kilometers (42.4 miles), the US Geological Survey said. 

High-rises in the capital Jakarta swayed for around a minute and two-storey homes shook strongly in the West Java provincial capital of Bandung and in Jakarta's satellite cities of Depok, Tangerang, Bogor and Bekasi.

The quake was also felt in other cities in West Java, Yogyakarta and East Java province, according to Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency.

The agency warned of possible aftershocks.Earthquakes are frequent across the sprawling archipelago nation, but they are rarely felt in Jakarta. A magnitude 5.6 earthquake in 2022 killed at least 602 people in West Java's Cianjur city. It was the deadliest in Indonesia since a 2018 quake and tsunami in Sulawesi killed more than 4,300 people.

In 2004, an extremely powerful Indian Ocean quake set off a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia's Aceh province.

(With AP inputs)

