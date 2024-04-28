Karimnagar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Bandi Sanjay vs BRS's B. Vinod Kumar vs Congress' Velichala Rao

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP's Bandi Sanjay vs BRS's B. Vinod Kumar vs Congress' Velichala Rao

Karimnagar Lok Sabha Election 2024: As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, states like Telangana are politically charged up to contest in the polls. In Telangana's Karimnagar district, the key contest is between Bharatiya Janata Party's Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Congress' Velichala Rajendra Rao and Bharat Rashtra Samithi's B Vinod Kumar. The state has 17 Lok Sabha constituencies. Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced election dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Telangana is scheduled to head to polls in a single phase on May 13. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

BJP fields Bandi Sanjay Kumar

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has fielded Bandi Sanjay Kumar from this seat. He is currently serving as the National General Secretary of the party and the former state president of the BJP in Telangana. He was also active in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a youth, joining the organization at the age of twelve.

BRS chooses B. Vinod Kumar

B. Vinod Kumar is the choice of the BRS party. He represented the Karimnagar constituency of Telangana State in the 16th Lok Sabha (2014-2019) and Hanamkonda constituency in the 14th Lok Sabha (2004-2009). He holds a Bachelor's in Science in Government Kakatiya Degree College and LL.B. at the University College of Law, Kakatiya University.

What happened in 2019 elections?

In the 2019 General Assembly Elections, Karimnagar witnessed a fiercely contested battle. This constituency witnessed a 66.59% voter turnout in the year 2019. BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar won the 2019 General Election with a victory margin of 89,508 votes, securing 4,98,276 votes. Bandi Sanjay Kumar defeated Boianapalli Vinod Kumar of the TRS, who got 4,08,768 votes.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.