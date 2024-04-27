Guna Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia to lock horns with Congress' Rao Yadvendra Singh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Candidates from Guna for the Lok Sabha Elections

Guna Lok Sabha Election 2024: As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, states like Madhya Pradesh are politically charged up to contest in the polls. In MP's Guna district, the key contest is between Bharatiya Janata Party's Jyotiraditya Scindia and Congress' Rao Yadvendra Singh. The state has 29 Lok Sabha constituencies. Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced election dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Bihar is scheduled to head to polls in all seven phases beginning April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

BJP fields Jyotiraditya Scindia

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has fielded Jyotiraditya Scindia from this seat. He is the son of politician Madhavrao Scindia. Before joining the BJP, Scindia served as the Minister of State for Power and Corporate from 2012 to 2014. Scindia served as a Union Minister in the Congress party before joining the BJP in 2020. Scindia holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from Harvard University and an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

What happened in 2019 elections?

In the 2019 General Assembly Elections, Guna witnessed a fiercely contested battle. This constituency witnessed a 70.02% voter turnout in the year 2019. BJP candidate Krishna Pal Singh won the 2019 General Election with a victory margin of 1,25,549 votes, securing 6,14,049 votes. Krishna Pal Singh defeated Jyotiraditya M. Scindia of the INC, who got 4,88,500 votes.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.