Kannauj Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Akhilesh Yadav eyes to reclaim lost Samajwadi Parrty's bastion from BJP

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP's Subrat Pathak vs Samajwadi Parrty's Akhilesh Yadav

Kannauj Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is also a candidate from the Kannauj seat, is determined to reclaim the lost bastion of his party from the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections of 2024. In contrast, the BJP has once again nominated Subrat Pathak for the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat. Meanwhile, the BSP has put forward Imran Bin Jafar as their candidate for the same constituency. The electoral battleground in Kannauj is poised to be fiercely contested as these political heavyweights compete for dominance in the region. Notably, Yadav, a former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, has represented Kannauj in three consecutive terms, in 2000 (by-poll), 2004, and 2009, highlighting the constituency's political importance.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 and 2014 results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Subrat Pathak from BJP won the seat with a margin of 12,353 votes. Subrat Pathak was polled 563,087 votes with a vote share of 49.00 per cent and defeated Dimple Yadav from SP who got 550,734 votes (48.27 per cent).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Dimple Yadav from SP won the seat and was polled 489,164 votes with a vote share of 43.89 per cent. BJP candidate Subrat Pathak got 469,257 votes (42.10 per cent) and was the runner-up. Dimple Yadav defeated Subrat Pathak by a margin of 19,907 votes.

Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency

Kannauj is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The state has 80 parliamentary seats. The Kannauj seat comprises 5 Assembly segments including Chhibramau, Tirwa, Kannauj, Bidhuna and Rasulabad. The constituency is a general seat. The BJP and the Samajwadi Party are the main parties in the constituency. The region has historically been a stronghold of the SP and the BJP, with these parties winning the seat in multiple elections. However, in recent years, regional parties and independent candidates have also made significant inroads in the region, resulting in a shift in the political landscape.

Kannauj, situated along the banks of the Ganga River in Uttar Pradesh, holds both historical eminence and political significance. Renowned for its perfume industry, Kannauj is often referred to as the city of perfume.

Also Read: Badaun Lok Sabha Election 2024: Shivpal Yadav’s son up against BJP’s Durvijay Singh, BSP’s Muslim Khan

Also Read: Akhilesh Yadav vows ‘long fight’ for ballot paper after SC verdict, says I.N.D.I.A bloc govt will remove EVM