RCB vs DC weather report: Will rain in Bengaluru affect crucial IPL 2024 clash?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been on a resurgent run in the 2024 edition of the IPL winning all their last four games and they will be up against the Delhi Capitals, who themselves had a winning run of late with 10 points in their last seven games, however, weather could disrupt on Sunday.

May 12, 2024
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Bengaluru has been witnessing inclement weather in the last few days and could affect the Sunday clash in IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be up against the Delhi Capitals in a battle of resurgent teams to push their case for the playoffs in the 2024 edition of the IPL. RCB have won their last four games in a row but that too might not be enough for them to qualify but to keep their chances alive they have to win both games. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have a game and destiny in their own hands as if they win their remaining two games, they will get to 16 points but if CSK too get to 16 points, there could be an NRR tie-break.

However, the rain could disrupt both teams' plans. Delhi Capitals have already been dealt a body blow with Rishabh Pant, their captain and the wicketkeeper, being banned for a game. However, that will mean that the Capitals would be fired up. Even though they have been winning while batting first, the weather could force them to bowl with a shortened game in sight.

As per Accuweather, there is a 54 per cent chance of precipitation in Bengaluru on Sunday, May 12 in the evening. If the forecast is checked hourly, it is cloudy at 7 PM to 9 PM before the rain arrives yet again in terms of prediction. Weather.com also shows an isolated thunderstorm from the 9 PM to 10 PM slot before cloudy again in the 10-11 PM slot. But there will be rain around and most likely it could be a shortened game like the one on Saturday in Kolkata.

India Tv - Bengaluru weather forecast for May 12

Image Source : ACCUWEATHER SCREENGRABBengaluru weather forecast for May 12
There is a likely disruption in between the game even if it begins on time but that too looks difficult with the rain on the radar till around 6:30 PM, one hour before the start time. If it rains, the officials would wait for it to stop completely and the time the groundsmen take to ready it fully will be another huge factor. However, a terrific drainage system at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium could come in handy with rain likely to affect the match from start to finish.

