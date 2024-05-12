Chennai Super Kings keep playoff hopes in their own hand, Rajasthan Royals suffer third-straight loss

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL CSK team.

Chennai Super Kings have bounced back from their loss to Gujarat Titans less than 48 hours ago in Ahmedabad with a stunning five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals to keep their playoff hopes in their own hands.

The Super Kings chased down the target of 142 against the Royals in their final league game of the season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium to register their seventh win in IPL 2024. The Royals find themselves at the losing end on the third consecutive occasion and have not qualified for the playoffs even in this game.

Led by a bowling masterclass from Simarjeet Singh and then well-complemented by the batters, CSK chased down the target with five wickets in hand.

The Royals made 141/5 in their 20 overs on a surface that was slow and tricky. Their hard-hitters found it tough with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler making only 24 from 21 balls and 21 from 25 balls, respectively. Sanju Samson also found it tough to get going as he made 15 from 19 deliveries.

It was yet another impressive innings from Riyan Parag, who judged the surface the best by any Royals batter. He came in after the loss of two wickets and remained unbeaten on 47 off 35 balls to take the Royals to some sort of total. Dhruv Jurel partnered him well and made 28 from 18 balls.

Simarjeet Singh proved out to be the difference for CSK with the ball. The right-arm quick judged the conditions pretty well as he used back-of-length deliveries with great effect. Simarjeet took 3/26 in his four overs.

CSK were off to a strong start in the run-chase. Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad were back at the top as the team did not go with Ajinkya Rahane. Rachin was the aggressor as he made 27 from 18 balls before falling to Ravi Ashwin in the 4th over. Daryl Mitchell was also quick off the blocks. He scored 22 from 13 balls before falling to Yuzvendra Chahal. Gaikwad played a captain's knock. CSK were sent in a bit of bothering but not much when they were three down for 86 with the wicket of Moeen Ali. Boundaries dried up bu Shivam Dube smashed 14 off Ashwin in the 14th over to turn the tide back in Chennai's favour.

Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed for obstructing the field and Sameer Rizvi joined in as an Impact sub. But Gaikwad's well-measured 42-run knock from 41 balls took CSK home with five wickets in hand and eight balls to spare.

CSK are now on 14 points from 13 matches and have their fates of reaching in the playoffs mostly in their own hand. CSK face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last league game.