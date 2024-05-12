Virat Kohli on cusp of historical IPL milestone in DC vs RCB clash

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli during the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 game in Dharamsala on May 9, 2024

Since making his RCB debut in 2008, Virat Kohli has established himself as one of the best cricketers in IPL and is set to achieve a historic milestone ahead of franchise next game against Delhi Capitals on May 12, 2024.

Kohli is dominating the 2024 edition as a leading run-getter and is a strong contender to win the Orange Cap. He smashed a brilliant 92 off just 47 balls against Punjab Kings in the last game to surpass a 600-run mark in a season for a record fourth time.

Now he is on the verge of recording historical milestone in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals match which is taking place in M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday. Kohli will be playing his 250th IPL game and will become the first-ever RCB cricketer to achieve this feat.

PLAYER SPAN MAT RUNS HS Ave Virat Kohli 2008-2024 249 7897 113 38.71

Most appearances in IPL history

S N PLAYER TEAM MAT 1 Virat Kohli RCB 249 2 MS Dhoni CSK 263 3 Rohit Sharma MI 256 4 KD Karthik RCB 254

Kohli has always remained loyal to his franchise. In the year 2008, he was inducted on RCB and he started leading the side in 2013. In 2016, he was in the list of leading run-scorers list, at the end donning the Orange Cap at the ninth edition of the league. Till 2022, he was the highest paid IPL cricketer, the first to be retained by his franchise ahead of the player’s auction of IPL 2018.

He holds the most partnerships with players like AB de Villiers (3123 runs) and Chris Gayle (2787 runs). He has led the team as a full-time captain since 2013 in 140 matches, winning 66 and losing 70 matches. He is having a recorded win percentage of 46.15% and loss percentage of 48.95% in IPL.

Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mayank Dagar, Glenn Maxwell, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma.

RCB's Probable XI vs DC

Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal [Impact Sub: Mahipal Lomror]