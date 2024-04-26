Akhilesh Yadav vows ‘long fight’ for ballot paper after SC verdict, says I.N.D.I.A bloc govt will remove EVM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday (April 26) said that the Opposition accepts the Supreme Court’s verdict on Electronic Voting Machines but the “fight will not stop” and highlighted that the EVMs will be removed if the I.N.D.I.A bloc government is formed at the Centre after the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. His remarks came after the top court dismissed all the petitions seeking 100 per cent verification of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) votes with their Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips.

Akhilesh vows to remove EVMs

Speaking to reporters at Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh, SP chief and candidate from Kannauj, Akhilesh Yadav said that the fight is “necessary” to remove the EVMs from the India’s electoral process as the use of this machine is considered “unconstitutional” in several countries.

“This is a long fight regarding VVPAT, EVM and ballot paper...Whatever decision Supreme Court takes, everybody will accept that but the fight won't stop, it will continue. The fight is necessary as there are several countries in the world that consider it unconstitutional to cast votes through EVMs..make INDIA alliance and Samajwadi Party win and remove EVM,” he said.

Anurag Thakur reacts to Supreme Court’s verdict

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s judgment on the matter, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the Opposition attempted to put the blame on the EVMs for its defeat in the polls and asked the Opposition to contest elections on issues.

“We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court. The opposition tried to spread confusion and blame EVM for its defeat but now the Supreme Court has made it very clear and has rejected the petition... My request to the opposition is that if they want to fight elections, then fight on issues, fight on ideology. We are working to take India forward…” he said.

The voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections took place on Friday on 88 seats across 13 states. The results of the seven-phased general elections will be declared on June 4.

