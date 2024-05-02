Suresh Raina's cousin dies in hit-and-run accident in Himachal Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Indian Cricketer Suresh Raina

Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star batter Suresh Raina's cousin tragically lost his life in a hit-and-run incident, which also claimed the life of another man riding the same scooter, police said on Thursday.

Raina's maternal cousin Saurabh died in a collision with a car near the Gaggal airport in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Wednesday. His friend Shubham from Kuthman, who was accompanying him also lost his life in the accident. Superintendent of Police (SP) Kangra, Shalini Agnihotri, said the incident took place around 11:30 pm on Wednesday near Himachal Timber in Gaggal.

According to the police, the driver of the car, Sher Singh, was responsible for the collision. He fled the scene after the accident but with the help of the CCTV footage, which captured the incident, Singh was later arrested from Mandi, they added. Police said that a case has been registered against the accused under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, along with section 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Pawan Negi's ton helps Suresh Raina led VVIP Uttar Pradesh to win inaugural IVPL