Pawan Negi's ton helps Suresh Raina led VVIP Uttar Pradesh to win inaugural IVPL

Suresh Raina-led VVIP Uttar Pradesh has won the inaugural edition of the Indian Veterans Premier League (IVPL) by beating Mumbai Champions in the final. VVIP UP chased down a mammoth target of 215 runs in the title clash thanks to Pawan Negi's masterclass knock og 105 runs off just 55 balls. He also won the Orange Cap for scoring most runs in the season.

As far as the match is concerned, Phil Mustard and Peter Trego were the star batters for Mumbai as they smashed half-centuries scoring 76 and 57* respectively. Abhishek Jhunjhunwala also contributed 36 runs as Mumbai Champions posted a huge total of 214 runs in their 20 overs after losing the toss.

The chase was always daunting for the UP side and they didn't get off to a great start either losing three wickets for just 45 runs including that of their skipper Suresh Raina for nine runs. This is when the star of the night Pawan Negi joined hands with Parvinder Singh as the duo added 113 runs for the fourth wicket in 11.1 overs. The latter scored 51 runs before getting out but Negi continued smashing the ball to all parts of the ground much to the delight of the fans.

Puneet Bisht assisted him well in the middle to ease some pressure in the mammoth chase. Negi got to his century in the end even as VVIP UP crossed the line in the final over of the innings to be crownd champions of the inaugural IVPL season. Negi also won the player of the match for his sensational knock coming out to bat at three.