'Poll boycott' posters surface in Naxal-prone Jharkhand's Palamu seat, say police

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Photo

In some parts of Jharkhand’s Palamu Lok Sabha constituency, disturbing posters, allegedly put up by Naxalites, were noticed on Thursday. The posters asked people to boycott the parliamentary elections. According to a senior officer, the posters were spotted on the wall of an Anganwadi centre in Haidernagar, a block under Hussainabad sub-division, which comes under Palamu Lok Sabha seat.

"We have received information about the objectionable posters, allegedly put up by Maoists, in Haidernagar under the Palamu constituency. A police team reached the spot and removed such posters," said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Hussainabad) Mukesh Kumar.

Meanwhile, such posters were also spotted in the Baraiwa area. An investigation is underway and no one has been arrested so far, the SDPO said. It is suspected that the posters were put up by the banned CPI (Maoists) which created panic among a section of people in Haidernagar.

In 2019, the Maoists blew up the BJP office in Hariharganj in Palamu. The district police and paramilitary forces have jointly launched a campaign against the Maoists in Haidernagar, Mohammadganj, Hussainabad and Pandu police station limits of the district, another officer said. Earlier, CPI (Maoists) had given the poll boycott call in extremist-hit Singhbhum.

Lok Sabha Elections in Palamu

Voting in Palamu is scheduled in the 4th phase on May 13. The Bharitya Janta Party has fielded sitting MP Vishnu Dayal Ram, a retired IPS officer and former DGP of Jharkhand, as its candidate. In 2014, he retired from the office of DGP and joined the BJP. He fought 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Palamu on party ticket and registered his first-ever electoral victory.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections he defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Ghuran Ram. He defeated the RJD candidate by a margin of over 4.77 lakh votes by procuring a total of 7,55,679 votes. In 2024, RJD fielded Mamata Bhuiyan against Vishnu Dayal, in what seems to be a bipolar fight. The result will be announced on June 4.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh: 26 Naxalites surrender in Dantewada ahead of Lok Sabha polls in Bastar region on April 19