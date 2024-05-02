Dr Mallika Nadda appointed chairperson of Special Olympics Asia Pacific Advisory Council for three years

Follow us on Image Source : @SOLYMPICSBHARAT Dr. Mallika Nadda, President of S.O. Bharat, appointed as Chairperson of the S.O. Asia Pacific Advisory Council.

Dr Mallika Nadda, President of Special Olympics Bharat, has been appointed as the chairperson of the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Advisory Council, for a period of three years.

Mallika Nadda, wife of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda, also runs an organisation called Chetna Sanstha in Bilaspur. The sanstha is working towards women's empowerment and personality development of youth along with the disabled (differently abled) people.

In her new role as chairperson of the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Advisory Council, Dr. Mallika Nadda will represent 35 countries as she has been working in the field of disability for over 30 years.

Started with just two children at the special school (day-care centre), Chetna Sanstha at present has over 200 children. Till now, about 1,500 disabled (differently abled) children have taken education and training from this school. Of these, about 500 children are working in different fields.

The organisation -- Chetna Sanstha -- started in 10 panchayat regions of Bilaspur in 1999, and is presently working in more than 10 panchayat regions today.

In 2002, Dr Mallika Nadda launched Special Olympics India Himachal Pradesh and provided an opportunity to the disabled (specially abled) to participate in the World Olympic Winter Games for the first time by organising snow sports and winter games.

In 2010, she was honoured with the Rajiv Gandhi Manav Sena Award for her incredible efforts. In 2021, Dr. Mallika Nadda was appointed as the President of Special Olympics India.