Thursday, May 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Match 51: Preview, head-to-head record and predicted playing XIs

MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Match 51: Preview, head-to-head record and predicted playing XIs

MI vs KKR Preview: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians suffered a heavy loss against Lucknow Super Giants in their last game but boost an impressive and dominant head-to-head record against Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the upcoming clash on Friday.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 02, 2024 17:03 IST
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya during the MI vs CSK IPL 2024 game in Mumbai on April 14, 2024

MI vs KKR Preview: Mumbai Indians target two survival points when they host impressive Kolkata Knight Riders in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League on Friday. Hardik Pandya's side needs to produce their best performance as they face early elimination from the playoff race going into the upcoming fixture at Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai suffered their seventh defeat of the season when they failed to defend 144 against Lucknow Super Giants in their last game. The five-time champions have struggled for consistency under Hardik's leadership and currently find themselves in the ninth position in the points table.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders registered an impressive win against Delhi Capitals in their last game to further cement their standings in the points table. Kolkata have recorded six wins in nine matches this season but hold a concerning head-to-head record against Mumbai Indians.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 51st T20 match

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: Friday, May 3 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

MI vs KKR Head-to-Head Record:

Mumbai Indians dominate a head-to-head record against Kolkata Knight Riders with notably 23 wins in 32 matches so far. Mumbai managed to beat Kolkata when both teams last played against each other.  

Kolkata have won three of their last five games against Mumbai but have registered just two wins in their 11 encounters at Wankhede Stadium. 

Related Stories
Punjab Kings join Mumbai Indians to register streak of dominance against Chennai Super Kings

Punjab Kings join Mumbai Indians to register streak of dominance against Chennai Super Kings

Stephen Fleming provides major update on Deepak Chahar's injury

Stephen Fleming provides major update on Deepak Chahar's injury

T20 World Cup 2024: All squads announced for the tournament so far

T20 World Cup 2024: All squads announced for the tournament so far

Matches MI Won KKR Won No Result
32 23 9

0
At Wankhede Stadium MI Won KKR Won No Result
11 9 2

0

MI vs KKR Predicted Playing XIs:

Geral Coetzee replaced Luke Wood in the playing XI for Mumbai Indians in the last game and is expected to keep his place in the upcoming game. Kolkata pacer Harshit Rana is suspended for the upcoming game and is expected to be replaced by spinner Suyansh Sharma in the starting eleven.

Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement