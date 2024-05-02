Puducherry's PWD's 'Green Shade' initiative goes viral amid sweltering heat at traffic signals | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/@JAYARAM9942BLR Puducherry's PWD's 'Green Shade' initiative goes viral amid sweltering heat at traffic signals.

As temperatures soar across various parts of India, the Puducherry Public Works Department (PWD) has introduced an innovative measure to alleviate the effects of the scorching heatwave. The PWD has installed green shade nets near traffic signals, offering relief to commuters waiting in the blistering sun. A video showcasing the initiative garnered praise online, highlighting its practicality and effectiveness.

Online appreciation

Internet users lauded the thoughtful endeavour, expressing admiration for the administration’s proactive approach. Many hailed it as a commendable initiative and urged authorities in other cities to emulate the model.

Public response

Users on social media platforms commended the initiative’s simplicity yet significant impact on enhancing the daily lives of residents and commuters. Suggestions for similar measures in other cities poured in, reflecting the widespread endorsement of the initiative.

Heatwave conditions persist

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu grapples with heatwave conditions, with temperatures soaring between 38 and 42.5 degrees Celsius in various regions. The regional meteorological department forecasts continued heatwave conditions for the next three days, urging caution among the populace.

Advisory from authorities

Amid the sweltering heat, authorities advise against outdoor activities between 12 pm and 3 pm to mitigate the risk of sunburn and heatstroke. Vigilance and precautionary measures are emphasised to ensure public safety during the prevailing heatwave.

