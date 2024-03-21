Roshanara Bagh: Who was Roshanara Begum? Know all about Aurangzeb's beloved sister and icon of Mughal era

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Who was Roshanara Begum, Aurangzeb's beloved sister

In the annals of Mughal history, amidst the grandeur of emperors and the opulence of their courts, there exists a figure whose influence transcended her royal lineage. Roshanara Begum, the beloved sister of Emperor Aurangzeb, emerged as an emblem of power, intellect, and intrigue in the vibrant tapestry of the Mughal dynasty. Her story unfolds within the serene confines of Roshanara Bagh, a testament to her enduring legacy and the indelible mark she left on the pages of history. Let us know all about Aurangzeb's beloved sister and the icon of the Mughal era.

Who was Roshanara Begum?

Roshanara Begum was born on September 3, 1617, to Emperor Shah Jahan and his wife, Mumtaz Mahal, the same regal lineage that produced the illustrious Taj Mahal. She was the second daughter of the emperor, renowned for her striking beauty, intellect, and political acumen. Roshanara was destined to carve her path amidst the intricate web of Mughal politics and intrigue.

Aurangzeb's Beloved Sister

Roshanara's significance in Mughal history stems from her close relationship with her brother, Prince Aurangzeb, who later ascended to the Mughal throne as Emperor Aurangzeb Alamgir. Their bond transcended mere sibling affection; it was a strategic alliance that would shape the course of Mughal politics. Roshanara wielded considerable influence over Aurangzeb, serving as his confidante and advisor throughout his reign.

Icon of the Mughal Era

Roshanara's influence extended beyond the confines of the royal court. She was a patron of the arts, literature, and architecture, contributing significantly to the cultural richness of the Mughal era. Roshanara Bagh, a sprawling garden complex in Delhi, stands as a testament to her patronage and vision. Commissioned by Roshanara herself, the garden served as her retreat from the intrigues of court life, a sanctuary where she could nurture her passions for poetry, gardening, and spirituality.

Roshanara Bagh

Roshanara Bagh spread over 30 acres in present-day North Delhi, encapsulates the essence of Mughal garden architecture. Its symmetrical layout, intersecting water channels, and lush greenery evoke the splendour of the Mughal era. The garden was designed to provide respite from the scorching Delhi summers, with its shaded pathways and cool fountains offering solace to weary souls. Not only this but now the Mughal-era garden is refurbished with a revival of the lake and a modern nursery.

Legacy and Historical Significance

Beyond its aesthetic allure, Roshanara Bagh serves as a tangible reminder of Roshanara Begum's enduring legacy. Her patronage of the arts and culture left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of Mughal India. Moreover, her astute political manoeuvring and influence over Aurangzeb played a pivotal role in shaping the course of Mughal history.

