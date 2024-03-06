Oh my god! 12-year-old brave Nashik boy locks leopard in room, CCTV footage will shock you

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Mohit Ahire locks leopard in room

Imagine a scenario, where you are playing a game on a mobile phone while sitting on a sofa at home. Now, let's suppose an animal entered the room amid the fact the entrance gate is opened. What would be your reaction? Probably, you would chase away the animal and again concentrate on your games. However, if the animal is a leopard, then? Surely, you would be scared enough to potentially scream louder.

However, in a shocking incident, a 12-year-old encountered the same situation, where a leopard entered a wedding hall while playing games on a mobile phone. However, the boy, who hailed from Maharashtra's Nashik neither screamed nor asked for help. In the CCTV footage, which went viral on social media, he didn't scream or panic.

In fact, he got down from the sofa very patiently, closed the door and walked out of the room.

According to media reports, 12-year-old, Mohit Ahire, from Malegaon, was playing the game when the big cat entered the room. He then narrated the ordeal to his father who later informed the forest department. Some media reports claimed that someone had already informed the concerned department after the leopard had been spotted in the nearby residential area.

Meanwhile, the video of the incident is being shared widely on social media platforms and the boy is being applauded for analysing the situation quickly.

