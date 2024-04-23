Passenger from Bangkok arrested with 10 yellow anacondas at Bengaluru airport | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : X Yellow anacondas found in check in baggage

In a shocking turn of events, a passenger was arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle yellow anacondas concealed in his check-in baggage at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Monday.

The customs officials at the Bengaluru airport said a passenger was held after yellow anacondas were found in his check-in baggage.

The officials intercepted an attempt to smuggle 10 yellow anacondas concealed in the check-in bag of a passenger arriving from Bangkok, tye added.

"#Indiancustomsatwork Bengaluru Air #Customs intercepted attempt to smuggle 10 yellow Anacondas concealed in a checked-in bag of a pax arriving from Bangkok. Pax arrested and investigation is underway. Wildlife trafficking will not be tolerated. #CITES #WildlifeProtection," the X post read.

"Passenger arrested and investigation is underway. Wildlife trafficking will not be tolerated," it added.

It is illegal to trade in wildlife as per Indian laws, and the Customs Act, 1962 has many sections on combatting wildlife trafficking.

