Tuesday, April 23, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Trending
  4. Offbeat
  5. Passenger from Bangkok arrested with 10 yellow anacondas at Bengaluru airport | PICS

Passenger from Bangkok arrested with 10 yellow anacondas at Bengaluru airport | PICS

The recovery of 10 anacondas in check-in baggage at Bengaluru airport triggered an outrage on social media as people reacted by expressing their bewilderment.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Bengaluru Updated on: April 23, 2024 10:48 IST
Yellow anacondas found in check in baggage
Image Source : X Yellow anacondas found in check in baggage

In a shocking turn of events, a passenger was arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle yellow anacondas concealed in his check-in baggage at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Monday.

The customs officials at the Bengaluru airport said a passenger was held after yellow anacondas were found in his check-in baggage.

The officials intercepted an attempt to smuggle 10 yellow anacondas concealed in the check-in bag of a passenger arriving from Bangkok, tye added.

"#Indiancustomsatwork Bengaluru Air #Customs intercepted attempt to smuggle 10 yellow Anacondas concealed in a checked-in bag of a pax arriving from Bangkok. Pax arrested and investigation is underway. Wildlife trafficking will not be tolerated. #CITES #WildlifeProtection," the X post read.

"Passenger arrested and investigation is underway. Wildlife trafficking will not be tolerated," it added.

It is illegal to trade in wildlife as per Indian laws, and the Customs Act, 1962 has many sections on combatting wildlife trafficking.

Also read: BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tries hand at playing dhol during poll campaigning | VIDEO

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending and Offbeat Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Offbeat News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement