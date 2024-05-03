India, Maldives review withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the island nation

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Indian Helicopter in Maldives

India and the Maldives conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing withdrawal of Indian troops from the island nation, with Male affirming that New Delhi would finalise the troop withdrawal by May 10.

The fourth meeting of the bilateral high-level core group was convened in Delhi. Regarding the withdrawal process, India has already withdrawn certain military personnel who were overseeing three aviation platforms in the Maldives, subsequently replacing them with civilian technical experts. President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives had previously set May 10 as the deadline for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel.

What both countries' foreign ministry said?

Both sides continued their discussions on wide ranging issues related to bilateral cooperation. This included defence cooperation, development cooperation projects, efforts to enhance bilateral trade and investment, and capacity building initiatives," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Maldives foreign ministry in its statement stated that both sides reviewed the existing bilateral cooperation. "Discussions were held on a wide range of issues of mutual interest, including development and defence cooperation," it said. "Both sides noted with satisfaction that the Government of India will replace military personnel at the last of the three aviation platforms by May 10 and all the logistical arrangements are going ahead as per schedule," it further added.

It also stated that the two agreed that the fifth meeting of the high-level core group will be held in Male on a mutually agreeable date during the month of June or July.

Maldives decision of 'India-out'

Notably, the establishment of the core group followed discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Muizzu during the COP28 summit in Dubai in December 2023.

While relations between India and the Maldives experienced some strain following Muizzu's assumption of power in November, the ties, including defence and security cooperation, had witnessed positive momentum under the previous government in Male.

In the presidential elections, Muizzu contested with the India-out campaign. After assuming charge he maintained that he will keep his election promise of evicting Indian military personnel.

