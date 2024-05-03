West Indies announce squad for T20 World Cup 2024, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer included

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell and Akeal Hosein.

Two-time World champions West Indies have announced their squads for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. West Indies are the co-hosts of the tournament that will be played in the USA and the Caribbean from June 1 to June 29. Rovman Powell will be leading the side in the global showpiece.

Rising sensation Shamar Joseph has been included in the squad that also saw the return of Shimron Hetmyer, who was not part of the T20I series against Australia. However, the squad misses the name of Kyle Mayers, who was part of the series against Australia.

Notably, Cricket West Indies has not named any list of reserve players for the tournament. West Indies are the tenth team to name their squad for the global showpiece tournament. Among big teams, India, New Zealand, England, Australia and South Africa have named their teams for the tournament. The CWI named its squad during a press conference in Barbados. The Board's chief selector Desmond Haynes and Head Coach Daren Sammy were present at the press conference.

West Indies have won the T20 World Cup twice - in 2012 and 2016. They were the first team to clinch the prestigious title twice before England followed suit with their second T20 WC crown in 2022. However, the Windies missed being part of the main stage of the previous edition of the 20-over tournament in Australia. They were knocked out on the main stage and could not make their way into the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

In the 2024 World Cup, the Windies are placed in Group C alongside Afghanistan, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Uganda. They will kick start their campaign against PNG on June 2 in Guyana. The teams are allowed to make changes to their squads till may 25.

West Indies squad for T20 World Cup 2024:

Rovman Powell (C), Alzarri Joseph (VC), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd