Journalism 'under threat' in Pakistan: IFJ report on World Press Freedom Day

Islamabad: The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Friday asserted that journalism in Pakistan was "under threat" on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day on May 3. According to the report, more than 60 journalists were issued legal notices while dozens were arrested and remained in custody, eight of them charged with sedition, terrorism and incitement to violence.

"Journalists and bloggers found themselves an easy punching bag for the security establishment in its confrontation with the party of former prime minister Imran Khan. As evidenced from their policy actions, none of the three governments in the period under review made a departure from recent years of often casual and sometimes wanton repression of freedom of expression in general and intimidation of journalists in particular," read the report.

At least 300 journalists were affected by state coercion, mostly stemming from their support of Imran Khan, whose party faced a military-backed crackdown and was barred from contesting directly in the February 8 elections. Despite this, the party-backed independents won most of the seats and deprived three-time PM Nawaz Sharif of a full majority despite the full support of the all-powerful Army.

Repressive measures of freedom of expression

The IFJ report mentioned the unexpected nationwide suspension of mobile internet services on election day, which discredited "the democratic exercise" and impeded "the right of journalists and civilians to free speech". It also said that the media industry's economic health remained insufficient due to wage cuts, job losses and slow technological growth.

Four journalists were killed, two in the Punjab province and another two in Sindh. According to the IFJ, dozens of journalists were arrested and around 250 faced intimidation related to their alleged support of the party of Imran Khan or for their coverage of the protests by his party supporters ensuing from the arrest of the former prime minister on May 9. Three journalists faced distinct significant threats of death, violence, home invasion or potential demolition of their home from various threat actors for their journalism work.

The safety of women journalists in Pakistan’s online and offline spaces also remained a persistent challenge, as per the report. They continued to face gender-based discrimination, journalism work-related intimidation and under-representation in the industry. Independent digital media outlets in Pakistan also faced their share of challenges, grappling with financial instability and constraints for expansion.

President, PM calls for safety of journalists

Meanwhile, the Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) has expressed its determination to continue the constitutional and legal struggle for freedom of expression and to fight against the adverse situation, Geo News reported. "There have been numerous restrictions and channels, including the suspension of television programs by state and non-state actors, undue pressure and illegal demands for the dismissal of journalists, which has been increasing day by day," it added.

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari, in a statement, emphasised the need to initiate measures for the safety and security of journalists to enable them to freely report on important issues, without fear. However, he also stressed that it is the responsibility of the media to abide by journalistic ethics and keep the national interest in view.

Additionally, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured that the incumbent government would make all-out efforts to uplift the media industry and resolve the issues confronting it. In his address on Friday, he reiterated the resolve for the government’s maximum cooperation to protect the rights of the media industry as well as the media workers.

