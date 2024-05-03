'Wish we could have been...', Fardeen Khan on sequel of 'No Entry'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan, son of Firoz Khan, is currently the talk of the tinseltown. The actor made a smashing comeback after a gap of 14 years in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut series Heeramandi. Fardeen Khan recently spoke about the sequel of No Entry and wished he would have been part of the film. He also mentioned that he this particular film is very dear and close to him.

According to a report in PTI, Fardeen Khan said, "I've heard the script, it is hilarious. I think everyone tried hard to work out whether it was Salman Khan, Boney Kapoor or Anees Bazmee. It's a film that's close to my heart. Wish we could have been a part of it but it wasn’t meant to be. So, these things happen."

"For Anees and Boney, I only have love and my best wishes on the sequel, all I would say is: ‘Don't mess it up'. “I don't know whether they're doing something different with the sequel but I'm pretty sure it will be close to what Anees had already written. I think it will be incredible. I wish them luck, love, I'm dying to see it when it comes out” he added. Producer Boney Kapoor recently announced that the sequel is actively being developed and will feature Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. Anees Bazmee, who directed the first part starring Fardeen, Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor, is returning for the follow-up as well.

For the unversed, “No Entry” revolves around two married men (Fardeen and Anil), who find themselves in trouble because of their womanising friend, Prem (Salman). Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitley played the female leads in the first part, with Bipasha Basu in an extended cameo. “No Entry 2” is expected to go on floors in December this year.

Fardeen Khan made his acting debut with the romantic drama Prem Aggan, which was released in 1998. He even bagged a Filmfare Award under the Best Debut category for the film. He rose to fame with the survival thriller flick Jungle, also starring Urmila Matondkar. Heyy Babyy, Janasheen, No Entry, and Om Jai Jagadish are some of the films in which his performances garnered applause from the audience.

Fardeen Khan is currently seen in Heermandi. He plays the role of Wali Mohammed. The series features Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. The series also marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut on OTT. Heeramandi gives a compelling picture of pre-independence India bringing together an ensemble cast. The series premiered on OTT platform Netflix on May 1.

