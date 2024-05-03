Friday, May 03, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Anushka Sharma's birthday celebration with Virat Kohli and team RCB, pics go viral

Anushka Sharma's birthday celebration with Virat Kohli and team RCB, pics go viral

Anushka Sharma's birthday was celebrated grandly. The actress's husband Virat Kohli left no stone unturned to make this day special. Pictures from the celebration are now going viral. Scroll down to know more.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Published on: May 03, 2024 17:48 IST
Anushka Sharma's birthday celebrations
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma's birthday celebrations

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, one of the talented and versatile actresses celebrated her 36th birthday recently. The actress' pictures from the grand celebration where her husband Virat Kohli and the team of RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) are now going viral. The surprise was planned by none other than her husband Virat Kohli. 

In the pictures, Royal Challengers Bangalore players are seen with Virat Kohli. Virat, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell are seen in these pictures. Glenn Maxwell along with his wife were seen close to Anushka and Virat. Anushka exuded charm in the lavender top and blue jeans. While Virat was seen in a black outfit. The venue was decorated with flowers and lights and looked aesthetic in every way. 

India Tv - F A F D U P L E S S I S story

Image Source : INSTAGRAMF A F D U P L E S S I S story

Anushka Sharma and former Indian skipper Virat Kohli welcomed their second child on February 15th this year. The couple had given the good news of Akaay's arrival by sharing a post on their social media profiles. The couple had written in the post, 'With great joy and love, we are giving you the good news that on February 15, a baby boy and Vamika's younger brother Akaay was born in our house. We seek your blessings and good wishes during this time. We also ask you to give us privacy. Love, Virat and Anushka."

On the work front, Anushka has been on a hiatus from films and was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero. Anushka Sharma made a cameo appearance in the 2022 film Qala. The film featured  Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Babil Khan in his film debut.

However, she will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, where the actress will portray the role of woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami.  The film revolves around the life of the Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami and her struggle. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film also stars Renuka Shahane and Mahesh Thakur in important roles.

Also Read: Pride and Prejudice actress Rosamund Pike joins the cast of 'Now You See Mee 3'

Also Read: 'Your presence is felt in..': Sanjay Dutt remembers mother Nargis on her death anniversary

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Entertainment News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement