Anushka Sharma's birthday celebration with Virat Kohli and team RCB, pics go viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma's birthday celebrations

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, one of the talented and versatile actresses celebrated her 36th birthday recently. The actress' pictures from the grand celebration where her husband Virat Kohli and the team of RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) are now going viral. The surprise was planned by none other than her husband Virat Kohli.

In the pictures, Royal Challengers Bangalore players are seen with Virat Kohli. Virat, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell are seen in these pictures. Glenn Maxwell along with his wife were seen close to Anushka and Virat. Anushka exuded charm in the lavender top and blue jeans. While Virat was seen in a black outfit. The venue was decorated with flowers and lights and looked aesthetic in every way.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMF A F D U P L E S S I S story

Anushka Sharma and former Indian skipper Virat Kohli welcomed their second child on February 15th this year. The couple had given the good news of Akaay's arrival by sharing a post on their social media profiles. The couple had written in the post, 'With great joy and love, we are giving you the good news that on February 15, a baby boy and Vamika's younger brother Akaay was born in our house. We seek your blessings and good wishes during this time. We also ask you to give us privacy. Love, Virat and Anushka."

On the work front, Anushka has been on a hiatus from films and was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero. Anushka Sharma made a cameo appearance in the 2022 film Qala. The film featured Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Babil Khan in his film debut.

However, she will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, where the actress will portray the role of woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film revolves around the life of the Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami and her struggle. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film also stars Renuka Shahane and Mahesh Thakur in important roles.

Also Read: Pride and Prejudice actress Rosamund Pike joins the cast of 'Now You See Mee 3'

Also Read: 'Your presence is felt in..': Sanjay Dutt remembers mother Nargis on her death anniversary