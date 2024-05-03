Pride and Prejudice actress Rosamund Pike joins the cast of 'Now You See Mee 3'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rosamund Pike

Hollywood actress Rosamund Pike gained popularity after featuring in films including Gone Girl and Jack Reacher. The British actress has showcased her versatility in various genres and netizens love her charm and brilliant acting skills. Rosamund Pike has joined the cast for the third instalment in the "Now You See Me" franchise.

According to a report in PTI, Rosamund Pike is among several newcomers to the series following Justin Smith, Dominic Sessa and Ariana Greenblatt. In addition, Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman will also be returning for the third part. Ruben Fleischer of Venom fame will direct the series. The franchise, which followed the Four Horsemen, a group of magicians known for their heist skills, started with the 2013 film "Now You See Me", directed by Louis Leterrier. A sequel, directed by Jon M Chu, was released in 2016.

The 2013 film Now You See Me is the story of The Horsemen, a group of four street magicians, who are chased by FBI agent Dylan Rhodes and Interpol agent Alma Dray after they rob a huge sum of money that belongs to insurance magnate Arthur Tressler.

For the unversed, Rosamund Pike began her acting career after participating in the stage productions of Romeo and Juliet. She gained worldwide recognition after featuring as the Bond girl Miranda Frost in Die Another Day. Her other notable works include Promised Land, Surrogates, Johnny English Reborn, The Devil You Know, The World's End, Wrath of Titans, The Man with the Iron Heart, Saltburn, Radioactive and I Care A Lot among others.

She has also been featured in TV shows including Wives and Daughters, Bond Girls Are Forever, Foyle's War, The Wheel of Time, and Thomas and Friends among others. Rosamund Pike has bagged several accolades including a Golden Globe, Emmy, Screen Actors Guild and Film Critics. Rosamund Pike will next be seen in the psychological thriller Hallow Road in 2024.

Also Read: 'Your presence is felt in..': Sanjay Dutt remembers mother Nargis on her death anniversary

Also Read: Murder in Mahim trailer: Ashutosh Rana, Vijay Raaz hunt a serial killer in this psychological thriller | WATCH