'Your presence is felt in..': Sanjay Dutt remembers mother Nargis on her death anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Legendary actress Nargis died in 1981.

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Friday poured his heart out in an emotional Instagram post remembering the legendary actress and his mother Nargis on her death anniversary. In the post, the actor shared a series of throwback pictures with his mother from his childhood days. ''Miss you, Maa! Even though you're not here, your presence is felt in every moment. We hold you close in our hearts and memories Maa. Love you,'' Sanjay Dutt wrote along with the pictures.

See the post:

In the first picture, little Sanjay can be seen standing beside his mother. The other photo features a candid Nargis and Sanjay, engrossed in a discussion. Sanjay's sister and politician Priya Dutt also dropped a moving post in fond memory of their mother.

''I miss you more now than ever before. I thought time heals, but time just passes by with thoughts of you. If you were here, you would be such a great grandmother. You would protect me always through my emotional upheavals, advising me in matters of love, life, motherhood, and so much more. I miss you so much; I never realized I would after so many years, but I do. Always look over me as my angel from heaven until we meet again. Ma,'' she wrote in the caption.

See the post:

Nargis, Sunil Dutt's love story

As per news agency ANI, Nargis and actor Sunil Dutt fell in love with each other after a fire broke out on the sets of their 1957 film Mother India and he reportedly rescued her. They were said to have come closer while recovering from the injuries. The couple tied the knot on March 11, 1958. Along with her husband, Nargis formed the Ajanta Arts Culture Troupe which hired several leading actors and singers of the time and held stage shows in border areas. Post her marriage to Sunil, Nargis quit films for good and settled into happy matrimony. On May 3, 1981, Nargis lost her life to pancreatic cancer. She was 51 when she breathed her last.

Also Read: Murder in Mahim trailer: Ashutosh Rana, Vijay Raaz hunt a serial killer in this psychological thriller | WATCH

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan to Yuvraj Singh, list of celebs whose lavish properties can be booked on Airbnb | See pics