'What a...', Kareena Kapoor lauds Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies

From the audiences and critics, everyone heavily praised the film Laapataa Ladies for its well-structured storytelling, entertainment, social message, performances of the lead cast, and direction. The film has emerged as one of the most loved and positively reviewed films of the year. In addition to this, Kareena Kapoor showered praises on the film on Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and wrote What a gem… Take a bow, with (red heart and rainbow emojis)". Kiran Rao too re-shared the mention on her Instagram handle and wrote: “Kareena with (red heard emojis)”

The film opened to a slow start on March 1. However, with positive word-of-mouth and good reviews, it managed to pick up the pace at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the film opened to just Rs 75 lakh and minted nearly Rs 4 crore in the opening weekend. It earned Rs 6.05 crore in its first week and the total box office collection of Laapataa Ladies after 50 days of theatrical release stood at Rs 17.31 crore.

In her review of Laapataa Ladies, Jaya Dwivedi wrote, "Laapataa Ladies has showcased the societal issues of women, and the problems they face, which people avoid talking about till today. She also added, Scene by scene is like turning page by page of a novel and one will be curious to know what's gonna happen next."

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

