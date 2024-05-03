YouTube returns online after brief glitch in uploading new videos

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE YouTube

YouTube creators are facing an issue while uploading videos on the platform. The problem is widespread and the company is aware of the issue. It has confirmed that there is an issue in uploading videos and they are working on a fix. YouTube has received reports of users experiencing issues with video uploads being stuck in processing without uploading. The team is aware of the issue and working to resolve it. More updates are coming soon.

“We're receiving reports that some users are seeing video uploads stuck in processing and not uploading. Our teams are aware of and working to fix the issue. We'll have more updates soon,” Team YouTube wrote in the Google Support page.

YouTube also posted about the issue at 4.41AM in the morning via X (formerly Twitter) and said that they are working on the fix.

“Heads up, creators! we’re aware of an issue affecting video uploads, we’re currently working on a fix,” Team YouTube wrote.



The company was available to resolve the bug in the next 2 hours and at 6.35AM they announced that they had fixed the issue and the update was rolling out to all the users and creators would be able to upload videos soon.

“Quick update: the fix is rolling out to all users and you should be able to upload videos in a few hours.

if your video is stuck in processing, hold tight! it's best not to delete and re-upload for now. thanks for your patience,” Team YouTube wrote.



Meanwhile, YouTube Music has recently launched a new feature that makes offline listening more accessible for users. Previously, users could download music when they were offline via the mobile app on both Android and iOS. Now, this feature has been introduced to the desktop app version of the platform.

