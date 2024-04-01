YouTube Music unveils download option for PC: How to use?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE YouTube

YouTube Music has recently rolled out a new feature which will enable offline listening more accessible for users. Earlier, the video streaming platform enabled users to download music when they were offline via mobile app (on both Android and iOS). Now it has introduced this feature to its desktop app counterpart.

Desktop Web users will now be able to download their favourite music and playlists, which can be played when they do not have an internet connection, as per 9to5Google. Users could even download and save an entire playlist for a convenient internet-free listening experience.

As per the report, YouTube has been testing out this feature on desktops for a while now with a small number of users. The report further added that the feature looked like it has gained wider availability now, and YouTube Music is expected to show the offline listening feature to all users in the upcoming days.

Those users who are part of the testing phase have reportedly been notified with a message beside their Library tab that reads, “New! Download music to listen offline.”

If case you receive such kind of message, then you could download your favourite songs for offline listening on YouTube Music’s desktop app.

It is further important to note that YouTube Music’s offline downloads on the desktop web app will count towards the 10-device download limit of YouTube Music. Furthermore, offline downloads will expire if desktop users do not connect their devices to the internet at least once every 30 days, which is similar to the mobile app.

How to download songs in the YouTube Music Desktop app?

Here are the steps to follow for saving music on YouTube Music’s website without any internet:

Open the YouTube Music web app on your desktop. Now go to an album’s or single’s page. Search for the download button which is available between the “Save to library” and three-dot dropdown menu options. Now, click on the download option to save the album or single to your desktop.

Similar to the YouTube Music mobile app, all the songs which are downloaded on the web will appear on the ‘Downloads’ tab within the user’s library.

The web app will also have convenient filters which will enable the users to sort by albums, podcasts, playlists or songs. The feature is compatible with Edge, Opera, Chrome and Firefox browsers.

