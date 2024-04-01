What is ‘Click here’ trend on X? All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : X x

X (formerly Twitter), a Social media platform has witnessed a surge in posts which are featuring a simple image: a white background with bold black text reading "click here" which is accompanied by a downward-pointing arrow. This trend has left many users perplexed, prompting them to inquire about its significance. Here we bring to you the details you need to know about the latest X trend.

Trend decoded

The ‘Click here’ trend is related to the "alt text" or “alternative text" section, which indicates the downward arrow. This feature will enable the users to annotate photos which are uploaded on the platform with descriptive text. This will further aid visual impairments with the help of text-to-speech recognition and Braille language.

Introduced in 2016, the alt text feature on X provides photo descriptions of up to 420 characters. This initiative also aims at making content which has been shared on the platform and is accessible to a wider audience, majorly individuals with disabilities.

Reactions from Netizens

Various political parties, including Shiv Sena, AAP, and BJP, expressed confusion regarding the ‘Click here’ trend:

Priyanka Chaturvedi, a Shiv Sena leader has questioned the trend's significance, observing its widespread presence on her timeline.

Users across various platforms have expressed bafflement, and have been seeking clarification on the trend.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responded with a slogan, “Phir ek baar Modi sarkar,” associating the trend with political rhetoric.



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) utilized the trend to promote an upcoming event, urging followers to attend a gathering at Ramlila Maidan.

Even the actresses are also posting to know about the rising trend, without any hashtag

The ‘Click here’ trend on X highlights the platform's ongoing efforts for enhanced accessibility and is inclusive for all users, majorly for those with disabilities. Although the trend initially confuses the X user the trend serves as a reminder of the importance of accessibility features in the digital spaces and their impact on diverse communities.

