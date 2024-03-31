Airtel vs Jio: Which plan provides 90GB data, 60 days validity?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Airtel

Choosing the right mobile plan in today’s time is a task, and finding the balance between affordability and benefit is crucial. Monthly recharges could further become cumbersome, which prompts users to opt for longer validity plans. Today, we are going to compare Airtel and Reliance Jio's long-term plans, which will be highlighting their features and differences.

Airtel’s Rs 519 plan

Airtel has been offering a Rs 519 plan with 60 days of validity. Users enjoy unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and 90GB of data, which is equivalent to 1.5GB per day. Furthermore, subscribers have received extra perks like Apollo 24/7 Circle, pre-HelloTunes, Rs 100 Fastag cashback and a complimentary Wynk Music subscription.

Jio's Rs 529 plan

Jio has introduced a Rs 529 recharge plan which will be valid for 56 days. It will offer 1.5GB of data per day, totalling 84GB throughout the validity period. Also, users will get 100 daily SMS and free calling across all the telecom networks.

Jio further offers subscribers access to Jio Saavn Pro subscription and Jio Suite, along with unlimited 5G data access.

Comparison of benefits

Both plans offer similar kinds of data and calling benefits, but Airtel's Rs 519 plan stands out as more affordable and is feature-rich. Despite a marginal price difference of Rs 10, Airtel provides additional incentives like Apollo 24/7 Circle, pre-HelloTunes, Wynk Music subscription and Fastag cashback- making it a more lucrative option for users seeking value for money.

How to choose the right mobile plan?

Choosing the right mobile plan involves the right cost with the best added benefits.

Airtel's Rs 519 plan offers 60 days of validity, generous data allocation, unlimited calling and a range of additional perks at an affordable price point.

On the other hand, Jio's Rs 529 plan will provide similar calling and data benefits, which further lacks the additional incentives offered by Airtel. Ultimately, users must assess their priorities and preferences to determine which plan best suits their needs.

ALSO READ: iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to come with enhanced camera setup: Details