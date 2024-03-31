Sunday, March 31, 2024
     
iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to come with enhanced camera setup: Details

Apple enthusiasts ARE anxiously waiting for details and announcements about the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. Promising sleek design upgrades and possible new features, these upcoming additions to the iPhone family are poised to leave a notable mark on the smartphone market.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: March 31, 2024 17:39 IST
Image Source : APPLE iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to come with enhanced camera setup

As the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus launch draws nearer, Apple enthusiasts are anticipating the upcoming models. Expected to bring a subtle yet intriguing design, the upcoming smartphones will certainly upgrade the iconic smartphone series.

Several tipsters have been sharing anticipated excitement, a leaked image has emerged, purportedly revealing cases designed for the upcoming iPhone 16 models. Shared by a tipster named Sonny Dickson via X (formerly Twitter), the snapshot provides a tantalising glimpse into what could lie ahead for Apple's flagship devices.

Vertical camera layout

One notable aspect of the upcoming iPhone 16 series is the camera placement as the leaked image showcases that the vertical camera layout features on both cases. Departing from the square camera island which was seen in previous models, this design choice suggests a sleek and modern aesthetic for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

Potential enhancements

Rumours have been circulating within the tech community which speculates on potential enhancements to the camera setup. The speculation states that the dual rear camera system in a vertical alignment, could enable advanced features like spatial recording.

Action button integration

Another intriguing detail hinted at by the leaked cases is the integration of Apple's Action button. Initially introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max- this signature feature may make its way to all models in the iPhone 16 series. 

The presence of the Action button on the standard iPhone 16 models, along with a cutout possibly reserved for a 'Capture' button, adds to the anticipation surrounding Apple's upcoming release.

As anticipation continues to build, Apple fans are eagerly waiting for other details to surface and announcements regarding the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. With the promise of sleek design enhancements and potential new features, the latest additions to the iPhone lineup are poised to make a significant impact in the smartphone market.

