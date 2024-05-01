Lok Sabha Elections: BJP to contest 28 seats in Maharashtra, Shinde's Shiv Sena 15, Ajit Pawar's NCP gets 4

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (C) along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (L) and Ajit Pawar (R).

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Mahauti government has reached a final consensus on all 48 seats in Maharashtra on Wednesday. According to the information, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would contest on 28 seats, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on 15 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar) on four seats and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) on one seat.

Meanwhile, the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena gave a ticket to sitting MP Hemant Godse from the Nashik seat. Chhagan Bhujbal of Ajit Pawar group was claiming the Nashik seat for a long time. Shinde group and BJP's troubles had increased due to Bhujbal's claim.

Sitting MP Hemant Godse from the Nashik seat.

Opposition's seat-sharing

As per the seat-sharing agreement in opposition, the Sena (UBT) is contesting 21 out of the total 48 seats in Maharashtra, the Congress 17 and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) 10. The three parties earlier shared power in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which collapsed in June 2022 following a split in the Shiv Sena.

Voter turnouts in first two phases in state

In the first phase of polling, on April 19, five seats in eastern Vidarbha – Nagpur, Ramtek, Chandrapur, Bhandara-Gondia and Gadchiroli-Chimur – went to polls, registering a voter turnout of 63.70 per cent. Meanwhile, the state recorded a voter turnout of 59.63 per cent in the second phase of election. As per official figures available on EC's Voter Turnout App, it was 62.65 per cent in Wardha, 58.09 per cent in Akola, 60.74 per cent in Amravati, 58.45 per cent in Buldhana, 60.79 in Hingoli, 59.57 per cent in Nanded, 60.09 in Parbhani and 57 per cent in Yavatmal-Washim.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls kicked off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The third phase of polling will be held on May 7, followed by subsequent phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

