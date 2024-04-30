Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde fields Yamini Jadhav from Mumbai South constituency for Lok Sabha polls

Tuesday, April 30, 2024
     
Maharashtra is voting in the first five phases during the Lok Sabha elections. Polling on 13 Lok Sabha seats has already concluded in the first two phases.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 30, 2024 18:12 IST
Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde leader Yamini Jadhav
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde leader Yamini Jadhav

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has fielded Yamini Jadhav, who is an incumbent MLA, from South Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming general election. Yamini Jadhav is the incumbent MLA from Byculla Assembly constituency.

Yamini Jadhav will face Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) faction leader Arvind Sawant. Polling in Mumbai South seat will take place in the fifth phase on May 20.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena's Arvind Ganpat Sawant defeated Congress Milind Deora by a margin of 1,00,067 votes. Sawant had received a total of 421,937 votes while Milind Deora grabbed 321870 votes. Sawant had a vote share of 52.64 per cent whereas Deora got 40.15 per cent votes.

Polling in 13 parliamentary constituencies including Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Chandrapur, Bhiwandi, Chandrapur, Kalyan, Maval, Nandurbar, Palghar, Raigad, Sangli, Satara, and Yavatmal-Washim has already concluded in the first two phases.

Maharashtra has a total of 48 Lok Sabha seats, the highest after Uttar Pradesh which has 80 parliamentary seats. The state is voting in the first five phases.

More to follow...

