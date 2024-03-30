How to end your Spotify Premium Subscription? Step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : SPOTIFY How to end your Spotify Premium Subscription

Spotify Premium, a music streaming service with a paid subscription is convenient, but some users might not be interested to pay for listening to music. There are times when a customer takes a paid subscription and later would like to consider cancelling the services. If you are also facing the concern, then here is how you could do it:

Assess your subscription plan: Spotify offers various payment plans, starting at USD 9.99/month. Students can access an additional discounted rate of USD 4.99/month with the Hulu and Showtime bundle. Users may evaluate your usage and decide if cancelling is the right move for you. Determine the payment method: If you are using Spotify through a third-party provider or iTunes, your cancellation process may differ. You will have to contact your provider or manage your subscriptions through the appropriate platform. Access your Spotify account settings: To cancel your subscription directly from Spotify, you will have to access your account settings. Start by clicking on "Account" in the dropdown menu accessible from your profile photo. Navigate to billing information: In your account settings, you will have to locate the billing section and click on "Change Plan" to review and modify your subscription settings. Initiate the cancellation process: Scroll through the subscription plans until you find "Cancel Spotify Premium" (listed as an option instead of "Get Spotify Free"). There, click on this option to proceed. Confirm your decision to unsubscribe the services: After selecting to cancel your subscription, Spotify will present you with the drawbacks of switching to the free plan. Review the limitations, including ads, limited skips, and restricted mobile access. Click "Continue to Cancel" to confirm your decision. Follow up if needed: If you encounter any issues or have questions about cancelling your subscription, Spotify provides a form that you can fill out and submit via email or traditional mail. Enjoy the savings: Once your cancellation is confirmed by Spotify, you will save money on your monthly subscriptions. You will have to take advantage of the extra cash and explore other ways to enjoy music.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy A23 available at massive discount: Limited time offer