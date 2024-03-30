Samsung Galaxy A23 available at massive discount: Limited time offer

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy A23

Samsung, a leading smartphone brand is currently offering a significant discount on its powerful smartphone, the Galaxy A23 5G. With just one day left to avail of this discount, now is the perfect time to upgrade your device and save money.

Flipkart month-end mobile sale: Offer

As a part of the ongoing ‘Month End Mobile Sale’ on Flipkart, users will be able to have the opportunity to purchase the Samsung Galaxy A23 at a heavily discounted price till March 31, 2024. This sale further give an ideal chance to acquire a mid-range flagship smart device from Samsung at a low cost.

Discount details

Originally listed at Rs 30,990, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is now available at a discounted price of just Rs 22,999 during the sale on Flipkart- representing a 25% discount.

Also, customers could benefit from substantial savings through bank offers and strong exchange offers provided by Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: Features

It comes with a 6.6-inch full HD display and has Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, which ensures smooth and efficient performance, making it suitable for gaming and multitasking. It runs on Android 12, with comes with the option to upgrade to Android 14 OS for enhanced features and security. It has an 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, It features a quad-camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera for capturing stunning photos and videos. Backed by a 5000mAh battery, Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is available at a discounted price and the offer is valid for a limited time only, so those who are planning to get their hands on to the new device will have to hurry

