Saturday, March 30, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Samsung Galaxy A23 available at massive discount: Limited time offer

Samsung Galaxy A23 available at massive discount: Limited time offer

The handset is available at a low price tag for a limited period of time as the offer is a part of the ongoing ‘Month End Mobile Sale’ on Flipkart. Samsung Galaxy A23 is available at heavy discounted price till March 31, 2024.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: March 30, 2024 19:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy A23
Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy A23

Samsung, a leading smartphone brand is currently offering a significant discount on its powerful smartphone, the Galaxy A23 5G. With just one day left to avail of this discount, now is the perfect time to upgrade your device and save money.

Flipkart month-end mobile sale: Offer

As a part of the ongoing ‘Month End Mobile Sale’ on Flipkart, users will be able to have the opportunity to purchase the Samsung Galaxy A23 at a heavily discounted price till March 31, 2024. This sale further give an ideal chance to acquire a mid-range flagship smart device from Samsung at a low cost.

Discount details

Originally listed at Rs 30,990, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is now available at a discounted price of just Rs 22,999 during the sale on Flipkart- representing a 25% discount. 

Also, customers could benefit from substantial savings through bank offers and strong exchange offers provided by Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: Features

  1. It comes with a 6.6-inch full HD display and has Gorilla Glass protection.
  2. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, which ensures smooth and efficient performance, making it suitable for gaming and multitasking.
  3. It runs on Android 12, with comes with the option to upgrade to Android 14 OS for enhanced features and security.
  4. It has an 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, 
  5. It features a quad-camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera for capturing stunning photos and videos.
  6. Backed by a 5000mAh battery, 
  7. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is available at a discounted price and the offer is valid for a limited time only, so those who are planning to get their hands on to the new device will have to hurry

ALSO READ: Realme 12 Pro Plus Review: Premium phone with strong camera capabilities

Related Stories
Government issues warning for Android users: Know all details here

Government issues warning for Android users: Know all details here

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, A35 5G India price revealed: Check offers, availability

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, A35 5G India price revealed: Check offers, availability

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Days Sale 2024 started: Discounts, offers and more

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Days Sale 2024 started: Discounts, offers and more

Samsung Galaxy F55 to launch in India soon: All we know far

Samsung Galaxy F55 to launch in India soon: All we know far

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Samsung to roll out One UI 6.1 on March 28 for eligible Galaxy devices: Details here

Samsung to roll out One UI 6.1 on March 28 for eligible Galaxy devices: Details here

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G teased ahead of launch: Price, features and more

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G teased ahead of launch: Price, features and more

Buy Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at Rs 89,999 on Flipkart: Discounts, offers and more

Buy Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at Rs 89,999 on Flipkart: Discounts, offers and more

Samsung Galaxy A23 available at massive discount: Limited time offer

Samsung Galaxy A23 available at massive discount: Limited time offer

ALSO READ: Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 Review: Combating pollution with style

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement