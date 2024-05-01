RIE Admission 2024: NCERT invites applications for various teacher education programs, exam on June 16

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NCERT logo

The National Council of Education Research and Training (NCER) has invited applications for various teacher education programs at its Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) for Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysore and Shillong. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from April 30 to May 31. The application forms for the same will be available at the NCERT's official website, cee.ncert.gov.in.

Exam schedule

Regional Centres provide admission to a range of programs such as B.Sc. B.Ed (4-year), B.A.B.Ed (4-year), M.Sc.Ed (6-year), B.Ed (2-year), B.Ed – M.Ed (3-year), and M.Ed (2-year). Admission to these programs will be based on the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) which is scheduled for June 16th.

As per the information shared by the NCERT on its social handle X, the admit cards for the same will be released on June 10. The result for B.Sc. B.Ed/B.A. B.Ed./M.Sc. Ed. will be released on July 5, and the result of B.Ed./B.Ed.-M.Ed./M.Ed. will be declared on July 10.

Selection Criteria

The institute will prepare a merit list based on the candidate's performance in the written exam. The entrance exam will have 80 questions including 20 questions on language proficiency, 30 based on teaching aptitude, and 30 to check reasoning ability. Each question carries 2 marks and 1/4th marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Qualification

The candidate should have passed class 12th or equivalent exam in any stream with at least 50 percent marks in aggregate. There will be relaxation for reserved category candidates in the minimum marks to get admission to the above-mentioned programes.

