What is Paper Clipping? 5 ways to avoid this new dating trend

In the ever-evolving world of modern dating, new trends seem to emerge almost daily. One of the latest buzzwords to enter the dating lexicon is "paper clipping." Named after the infamous Microsoft Office Assistant, Clippy, this trend refers to an ex or a former flame popping back into your life after a long period of silence, much like the unexpected appearance of Clippy when you least need it. Here's a closer look at what paper clipping is and five ways to avoid falling victim to this trend.

What is Paper Clipping?

Paper clipping involves someone who was previously part of your life, often an ex-partner, suddenly reaching out after a long hiatus. Their contact is usually vague and non-committal—think a simple "Hey" or a random comment on your social media posts. The intention behind this behaviour is not necessarily to rekindle a relationship but to remind you of their presence and keep you as a backup option. It’s a way of keeping the door slightly ajar without any serious intention of walking through it.

5 Ways to Avoid Paper Clipping

Set Clear Boundaries

Establish clear boundaries with your exes or former flings. If someone from your past reaches out without a clear purpose, be upfront about your expectations. Politely but firmly communicate that you're not interested in casual or non-committal interactions.

Focus on Self-Care

When you prioritise your own well-being and personal growth, you're less likely to be swayed by someone who isn't offering genuine commitment. Engage in activities that boost your self-esteem and surround yourself with supportive friends and family.

Recognise the Signs

Understanding the typical signs of paper clipping can help you avoid it. If someone reappears in your life without any substantial reason or if their communication is sporadic and lacks depth, it's a red flag. Be cautious of those who seem more interested in keeping you on the back burner than in forming a meaningful connection.

Limit Social Media Access

Social media is often the gateway for paper clipping. By controlling who can see your posts and limiting interactions with exes online, you reduce the chances of them using social media as a means to subtly re-enter your life. Adjust your privacy settings to ensure that only trusted individuals have access to your updates.

Stay Committed to Moving On

Keep your focus on moving forward rather than looking back. If someone from your past is trying to re-engage without offering anything substantial, remind yourself of the reasons the relationship ended. Staying committed to your decision to move on can help you resist the temptation to entertain half-hearted attempts at reconnection.

In conclusion, paper clipping is a subtle yet disruptive dating trend that can hinder your emotional well-being. By setting boundaries, focusing on self-care, recognising the signs, limiting social media access, and staying committed to moving on, you can protect yourself from being drawn back into a cycle of non-committal interactions. Remember, you deserve relationships that are genuine and meaningful.

