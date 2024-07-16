Losing friends after marriage? 5 ways to keep up, strengthen the everlasting bond

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 ways to strengthen friendship bond after marriage

Friendships are an invaluable part of our lives, providing support, laughter, and a sense of belonging. While marriage may bring about changes including shifts in relationships, it doesn't have to mean losing friends. It's not uncommon for friendships to take a back seat as newlyweds navigate their new life together. However, maintaining these bonds is crucial for long-term happiness and emotional support.

Here are five ways to keep up and strengthen those everlasting friendships after marriage:

1. Prioritise Communication

Communication is key to any relationship. Make an effort to stay in touch with your friends regularly. Whether it's through a quick text, a phone call, or a video chat, consistent communication helps bridge the gap created by physical distance or busy schedules. Set aside time each week to catch up with your friends and let them know they are still an important part of your life.

2. Schedule Regular Meet-Ups

Life gets busy, but scheduling regular meet-ups can help keep friendships alive. Plan monthly or bi-monthly get-togethers, whether it's a coffee date, a dinner party, or a weekend outing. Having these meet-ups on the calendar ensures that you and your friends make time for each other despite hectic schedules.

3. Include Your Spouse in Friend Activities

Integrating your spouse into your friend group can strengthen bonds and create a sense of unity. Invite your friends to events or activities where your spouse is present. This not only helps your spouse get to know your friends better but also shows your friends that they are still a priority in your life.

4. Be Honest About Your New Life

Open and honest communication about the changes in your life is essential. Share your new experiences, challenges, and joys with your friends. Let them know that while your life may have changed, your friendship remains important. This honesty fosters understanding and empathy, strengthening the bond you share.

5. Balance Time Between Spouse and Friends

Balancing time between your spouse and friends is crucial. While it's natural to want to spend a lot of time with your spouse, it's important to carve out time for your friends as well. Find a balance that works for you and your spouse, and make sure to honour your commitments to your friends.

By prioritising communication, scheduling regular meet-ups, including your spouse in activities, being honest, and balancing your time, you can keep up and strengthen those everlasting bonds. Remember, a strong network of friends enriches your life and provides a support system that benefits both you and your spouse.

