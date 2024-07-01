What is Vulturing? 5 ways to protect yourself from this toxic dating trend

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK All you need to know about this dating trend Vulturing

Vulturing is a toxic dating trend where someone preys on emotionally vulnerable individuals, often after a breakup or during a challenging period in their lives. Like a vulture circling its prey, these individuals wait for the right moment to swoop in, taking advantage of someone's emotional state for their benefit. This can lead to unhealthy and manipulative relationships that can be damaging to one's mental and emotional well-being.

5 Ways to Protect Yourself from Vulturing

Recognise the Signs: Be aware of the red flags. If someone suddenly becomes overly attentive or supportive after a breakup or during a tough time, they might have ulterior motives. Pay attention to their behaviour and trust your instincts. Set Clear Boundaries: Establish and maintain personal boundaries. Communicate clearly about your comfort levels and emotional needs. If someone is unwilling to respect your boundaries, it’s a sign they might not have your best interests at heart. Seek Support from Trusted Friends and Family: Surround yourself with a supportive network of friends and family. They can provide a reality cheque and help you see things from a different perspective. They can also offer the emotional support you need, reducing the likelihood of falling prey to a vulture. Focus on Self-Care and Healing: Prioritise your well-being. Engage in activities that promote self-care and emotional healing. This can help you build resilience and reduce vulnerability, making it less likely for a vulture to exploit your emotional state. Take Your Time with New Relationships: Don’t rush into new relationships, especially after a breakup or during a vulnerable period. Take the time to heal and ensure you’re emotionally ready before getting involved with someone new. This can help you make more rational decisions and avoid falling into the traps set by vultures.

By staying vigilant and prioritising your emotional well-being, you can protect yourself from vulturing and build healthier, more fulfilling relationships.

