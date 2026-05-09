Stones pelted on Maharana Pratap Jayanti rally in UP's Hapur, several injured; security tightened

Hapur:

Tensions sharply escalated in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Saturday after clashes between two groups resulted in stone-pelting during a procession, said officials. The incident left several people injured after which security was tightened in the affected area.

According to officials, the incident took place at the Dhaulana area in the Dehra village of Hapur, when stones were reportedly pelted during a procession on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Rajpur ruler Maharana Pratap. Following the incident, security has been beefed up and senior officials have arrived at the spot to monitor the situation.

Speaking to reporters, an official said a procession was being taken out on the occasion of Maharana Pratap's Jayanti in Dehra village, which comes under the jurisdiction of Dhaulana police station. Suddenly, an argument broke out between some people over buying 'gutka' from a shop. The argument turned into a clash and stones were pelted by some people, the official said.

The police later intervened, arrested two people and the situation was brought under control.

"The situation is under control, and those involved in the incident are being identified. Two people have been arrested. Two to three people were injured. We have checked everything, some vehicles got damaged. We are conducting surveillance via drones. We will take strict action against those who were responsible for this incident," the official said.