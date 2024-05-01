Bomb threat appears to be hoax, no need to panic: MHA on threatening emails to schools

Follow us on Image Source : PTI School children being taken away from the School

Delhi schools bomb threat: Following the bomb threat to some schools across Delhi-NCR, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reassured that there is no need to panic and termed the threat as a "hoax". The MHA further said that the police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol.

"There is no need to panic. Mails appear to be hoax. Delhi Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol," a home ministry official said.

Several schools in the national capital, including DPS Dwarka, BGS International School, Sanskriti School, Indian School, St Thomas School and Amity School in Pushp Vihar, faced a chilling bomb threat via email.

LG seeks detailed report from police

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena directed the Police Commissioner to carry out a thorough search and provide a detailed report on the bomb threats. The LG has instructed the Delhi Police to thoroughly search school premises, identify the individuals responsible for the threats, and ensure that no security lapses occur.

“Spoke to the Police Commissioner and sought a detailed report into the bomb threats at schools in Delhi-NCR. Directed Delhi Police to carry out a thorough search in school premises, identify the culprits and ensure there are no lapses,” Delhi LG said in an X post.

Saxena also requested the parents not to panic and co-operate with the administration in ensuring safety of schools and the children. “I request the parents not to panic and co-operate with the administration in ensuring safety of schools and the children. The miscreants & culprits will not be spared,” he added.