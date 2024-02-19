Nothing CEO Carl Pei changes name on X to 'Carl Bhai': The origins unveiled

Follow us on Image Source : LINKEDIN Nothing Phones CEO Carl Pei

Nothing Phones have been receiving a lot of appreciation for their features recently. But now they have come under the spotlight for a different reason. Nothing Phones CEO Carl Pei changed his profile name to Carl Bhai leaving the internet amused. The icing on the cake is that Nothing India also changed its name to 'Nothing India Bhai' on social media platform X.

Image Source : @GETPEID/XCarl Pei changes name to Carl Bhai on X

The chain of name-changing began after a funny interaction of the CEO on X with an Indian user. A user named Raman commented on a post shared by Nothing India on X insinuating Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador. The user wrote, "Why is a brand ambassador needed?"

Pei replied to the user stating, "We want to sell phones bhai," leaving the internet amused. But what left the internet boggled was that sometime after the interaction Pei changed his profile name to 'Carl Bhai'. Following this, Nothing India too changed its name.

Interestingly, Carl also had a question for Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk. He said, "Elon Musk did you really think you could build a Tesla factory in India without changing your username to Elon Bhai?"

Within hours of the interaction, the interaction went viral leaving the internet in splits. One of the users, a social media influencer on technology wrote, "Carl Bhai, love it" to which Nothing India replied, "Made us all go "Arrey Bhai Bhai Bhai" Another user wrote, "Carl Pei knows the pulse of Indians" to which the company replied, "Bhai ne bola karne ka toh karne ka" (If bhai says to do it then it has to be done).

Image Source : XNothing India's reply to a user

