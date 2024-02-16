Man finds worm 'crawling' in orange ordered from Zepto, company responds

Follow us on Image Source : @JANARDHANCHILL/X Worm found in orange ordered from Zepto

With the change in lifestyle, our dependency on food and utilities delivery apps is increasing day by day. But is the food we are getting from these apps safe to consume? Recently, instances of the quality of food served on these apps being compromised have come to light. One such incident was when a customer found a worm crawling inside one of the oranges that he ordered from a utilities delivery app, Zepto.

Sharing the video of it on social media platform X, Janardhan Chilmula wrote, "I ordered oranges from Zepto Now and found a live warm in one of the oranges I received."

He also wrote, "Unable to complaint on Zepto..what kind of service are you providing no help from the app." He further said, "I received a call from Zepto, the social media admin. He apologized for the issue, initiated the refund, and assured me that such incidents would not recur in the future. He also mentioned that they would investigate the store's safety measures to prevent similar issues from occurring."

"I request Food Safety & Standards Authority of India to address such issues. If I hadn't noticed, I could have eaten them. I appreciate the swift response and action from Zepto," he said in another post. A user wrote, "Non veg" while another wrote, "It's free."

ALSO READ | BIZARRE! Man discovers live worm 'crawling' in chocolate, sparks public outcry | VIDEO

ALSO READ | Narayan Murthy enjoys ice-cream with daughter Akshata in Bengaluru