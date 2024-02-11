BIZARRE! Man discovers live worm 'crawling' in chocolate, sparks public outcry | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X/@ROBINZACCHEUS Screenshot of the post of a man discovering a live worm 'crawling' in chocolate.

In a shocking incident, a resident of Hyderabad stumbled upon a live worm crawling inside a bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate he purchased from a local metro station. Robin Zaccheus shared a video of the unsettling find on social media platform X, along with the bill from the Ratnadeep Retail store at Ameerpet metro station.

Social media outrage

Zaccheus's post quickly gained traction, drawing widespread attention from concerned netizens who urged him to take immediate action against the alleged lapse in product quality and public health safety.

Calls for accountability

Responses flooded in, with users advising Zaccheus to escalate the matter directly to Cadbury, suggesting measures such as lodging a formal grievance, initiating legal proceedings, and seeking compensation for the distress caused by the incident.

Government response

Acknowledging the seriousness of the issue, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation assured the public that the Food Safety team had been alerted and would swiftly address the matter to ensure consumer safety.

Cadbury's statement

Responding to the outcry, Cadbury Dairy Milk issued a statement expressing regret over the customer's unpleasant experience and reaffirming their commitment to upholding stringent quality standards. The company urged Zaccheus to provide comprehensive purchase details to facilitate a thorough investigation and resolution of the issue.

Seeking resolution

Cadbury's response underscored the importance of proactive engagement with consumers and swift action in addressing quality concerns. As investigations unfold, the incident served as a reminder of the critical need for robust quality control measures to safeguard consumer trust and public health.

