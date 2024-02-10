Usha Uthup's rendition of Miley Cyrus' Grammy Award-winning 'Flowers' leaves audience amazed | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Usha Uthup rendition of Miley Cyrus' Grammy Award-winning 'Flowers' leaves the audience amazed

Legendary singer Usha Uthup recently took the internet by storm with her rendition of Miley Cyrus' Grammy Award-winning number 'Flowers'. A video of Uthup singing the foot-tapping number has gone viral.

She performed on February 8 at Kolkata's Trincas restaurant. Sharing the video, entrepreneur Meghdut Roychowdhury, wrote, "She wears flowers in her hair and sings flowers by Miley Cyrus. Never thought I'd get to witness this."

He further wrote, "And yes this is a Usha Uthup fan page now! Deal with it."

In the video, Uthup could be seen donning a black and orange saree, jasmine flowers in her hair and her signature bindi. The video has gone viral now. It has over 3.6 million likes on Instagram and close to 6,000 comments.

