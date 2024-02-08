Video: Missing for 20 years, Delhi man returns as 'Monk' to emotional reunion with mother

Follow us on Image Source : X/@JPSIN1 Pinku, who disappeared 22 years ago, sings, showcasing his musical talents by singing a soulful song.

The astonishing tale of a son's reappearance after two decades, now living as a monk, has captured widespread attention, unfolding in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district and tugging at heartstrings across the nation. In a rare twist of fate, a missing 11-year-old boy from Delhi, who vanished from his home in 2002, resurfaced as a monk seeking alms in Amethi's Kharauli village, marking a poignant reunion with his mother.

Viral video chronicles emotional reunion and musical tribute

The heartrending video capturing the emotional reunion between the long-lost son and his mother has swiftly gone viral. In the footage, the man, adorned in traditional ascetic attire, tenderly played the sarangi, a three-stringed musical instrument, while serenading his mother with melancholic tunes.

Echoes of folklore

As the son sang a poignant folk song recounting the tale of King Bharthari, a revered figure in popular folklore, the emotional depth of the moment intensified and evoked tears from his mother and viewers alike.

A son's brief return

Upon recognition by his parents, who had been residing in Delhi, Pinku's fleeting return to his village stirred mixed emotions. However, his departure soon after left lingering questions and unresolved emotions in his wake.

Financial strain and allegations

Amidst the emotional turmoil, Pinku's father expressed disbelief at the demands of the religious sect, alleging a demand of Rs 11 lakh for his son's release—a staggering sum beyond his means. Struggling with financial constraints, he voiced his inability to meet the exorbitant demand.

A spiritual calling

In the wake of speculation and mounting tensions, Pinku clarified that his return was rooted in religious duty rather than familial ties. He explained that his visit symbolised a pivotal ritual marking his formal entry into the monastic life, emphasising his commitment to his spiritual journey.

This captivating saga underscored the enduring power of faith and the complexities of familial bonds, weaving a narrative of longing, reunion, and the quest for spiritual fulfillment.

