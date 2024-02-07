Bengaluru teen wins Rs 3.31 crore prize money in 'Breakthrough Junior Challenge' aka Oscars of Science contest

Follow us on Image Source : @BREAKTHROUGH, YOUTUBE Bengaluru-based Sia Godika wins Breakthrough Junior Challenge.

A 17-year-old Bengaluru-based girl Sia Godika has won the Breakthrough Junior Challenge 2023 -- science-video competition -- on her presentation 'Yamanaka Factors'.

The class 12 girl had made a video 'Yamanaka Factors' in which she portrayed herself as an elderly woman who slipped back in age to become young again, according to The Times of India.

The video also throws a light upon cellular reprogramming discoveries by Nobel laureate Shinya Yamanaka.

The competition had a prize money of whopping $400,000 (Rs 3.31 crore approx).

Out of this prize money, Sia will $250,000 college scholarship, her teacher will ger #50,000 share of the award and her school Neev Academy will also receive a sum of $100,000, according to the Times of India.

Six years ago, Sia's brother had also won the same challenge and this time it was her who made everyone proud.

This year, there were around 2,400 applicants who participated in the challenge.

What is Breakthrough Junior Challenge?

The science-based video competition was established by Google co-founder Sergey Brin, US entrepreneur Anne Wojcicki, Russia’s Yuri Milner and his wife Julia, and Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan.

It was established to promote creative thinking, communication skills, foundamental concepts of science, physics and mathematics in life.

The competition is also known as Oscars of Science.

