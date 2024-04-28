Bihar: Bhojpuri actor Amrita Pandey dies by suicide, her cryptic post raised concerns in past

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Bhojpuri actor Amrita Pandey hangs herself to death

On Saturday, April 27, Amrita Pandey alias Annapurna was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her apartment in the Bhagalpur Jogsar police station area of Bihar. As soon as the police received the information, they reached the spot, took possession of the dead body, and started an investigation. Amrita Pandey's WhatsApp status written shortly before her death also says a lot. 'Her life is on two boats, we made her path easier by sinking our boat,' read her status. This WhatsApp status is now going viral on social media.

Apart from Bhojpuri films, Amrita Pandey has worked in Hindi films, web series, and TV shows. She was also seen in some advertisements.

Image Source : SOCIAL Amrita Pandey's last WhatsApp status

What did the family reveal?

According to the family, Amrita was worried about her career and was suffering from depression. The family also revealed that she was undergoing treatment. Amrita was upset because she was not getting work. In the year 2022, she was married to Chandramani Jhangad, a resident of Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, who lives in Mumbai. He is an animation engineer. Even though Amrita was in depression, the family also said that she was very excited about her recently released web series 'Pratishodh'. The police are now investigating this matter.

Amrita's sister saw her hanging to death

It is known that on the evening of 27th April, Jogsar Police received information that a woman had committed suicide in the Divyadharma Apartment located at Adampur Ship Ghat. When the door was opened, the dead body of actress Amrita Pandey was found lying on the bed. When the police talked to the family members, they came to know that Amrita Pandey's sister had gone to her room around 3.30 pm. There she saw that her sister was hanging from the noose. Somehow the noose was cut and Amrita was brought down and taken to the nearest hospital. But the doctors declared her dead.

