Alia Bhatt's cute reaction to Ranbir Kapoor's intense fitness training goes viral

Ranbir Kapoor is in the headlines for several projects. The actor who was last seen in Animal, displayed his intense fitness regimen through various activities in the countryside His trainer Nam shared a video on Instagram, which is now going viral on social media. In the video, Ranbir Kapoor is seen in a grey sleeveless T-shirt, black shorts and sneakers.

Along with the video, the caption read, "New Day New Skill...Very First attempt at muscle up". Alia Bhatt took to the comment section to appreciate her husband's grit and determination for fitness. Fans too flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "The strength this needs". Another user wrote, "It is an honour to be your dad Mr. Ranbir Kapoor". "Setting goals and how", wrote the third user.

Bollywood's most loved couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, got married in 2022 in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai. This was around the time when their flick Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was about to release worldwide. Soon after their wedding, the duo announced their pregnancy and they were blessed with a baby girl, which they named Raha Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, wherein he will be playing the role of Lord Ram. The star cast will also include Sai Pallavi. He also has the sequel of Animal in the pipeline. Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine 1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Ki Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also features Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. The film created quite a stir at the box office.

